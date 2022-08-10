Name of man killed in Palmerston fire released

A police officer at the scene of a house fire in Palmerston where a man died. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

Police have released the name of the man who died in a house fire in Palmerston last month.

He was Glen Allan Newell, aged 53.

A neighbour, who knew Mr Newell, said he had a troubled past, but had done well since moving to the Copinsha St community housing complex from Oamaru about seven months ago.

The fire broke out at Copinsha St on Monday July 18 and emergency services were alerted at about 11.15pm.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) Palmerston Volunteer Fire Brigade chief fire officer Gary Johnston said crews from his station were first on the scene.

When they arrived, they found a one-storey flat on fire.

The flames were quite small, but there was a large amount of built-up smoke and heat.

A second crew from Waikouaiti Volunteer Fire Brigade arrived and entered using breathing apparatus.

Attempts were made to resuscitate Mr Newell using CPR but he died at the scene.

"Our thoughts are with his family and friends at this difficult time," police said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.