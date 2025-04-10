NASA set to launch super pressure balloon from Wanaka

The giant balloons will travel the Southern Hemisphere’s mid-latitudes for missions of 100 days or more. PHOTO: NASA (file)

NASA is going ahead with a balloon launch from Wānaka Airport this morning.

The US space agency is testing its super pressure balloon technology and delayed a planned launch yesterday.

The stadium-sized, heavy-lift balloons will travel the Southern Hemisphere’s mid-latitudes for planned missions of 100 days or more.

It is the sixth super-pressure balloon campaign held in New Zealand since 2015 and NASA is planning two test flights this year. NASA successfully tested the balloons in Wānaka two years ago.

Roads closed: Public access to Wānaka Airport and roadside parking beside the airport is not allowed this morning, the airport advised on its website.

State Highway 6, the Wanaka-Luggate Highway from Mt Barker to Church Rd and SH8A Shortcut Rd would be closed during the launch.

Light vehicles may detour via Camp Hill Rd. Heavy vehicles will detour via Cemetery Rd. A message board will be installed on SH84 notifying of motorists of the closure status.

Viewing points: Immediately after lift-off, the balloon will be visible for kilometres around. The best viewing points will be on the hill on the Hāwea side of the Red Bridge by Kane Rd or on the Hāwea Flat side of the Clutha River, the airport advises.

- APL