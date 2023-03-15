Nash resigns as Police Minister

Former Police Minister Stuart Nash. Photo: Linda Robertson

Stuart Nash has resigned as Police Minister following "unwise" actions in criticising a judge’s sentencing and calling his Police Commissioner ‘mate’ to ask ‘surely you are going to appeal?’, Prime Minister Chris Hipkins has announced.

Nash, speaking to Newstalk ZB this morning, referenced the conversation with Coster while talking about the need for appropriate punishments for offenders.

He was not Police Minister at the time of the conversation.

"I’ve seen a couple of judgments, and actually one I phoned up the Police Commissioner and said ‘surely you’re going to appeal this?’ Nash said.

"I was wandering around telling everyone ‘if you have an illegal firearm, you could face five years in jail’.

"This bloke didn’t have a licence, had illegal firearms, had illegal ammunition and had guns without a licence and he got home detention, I think that was a terrible decision by the judge."

Nash then sent a message to the judiciary, saying judges need to "read the room" on crime.

Confronted by reporters, Nash defended his comments and clearly believed he had done nothing wrong.

Hipkins today said shortly after Nash defended his position, Nash contacted the Prime Minister to offer his resignation - something Hipkins would have asked for had Nash not offered it.

Hipkins said Nash had assured him that he had no connection to the 2021 case or anyone involved, and also promised it was the only occasion he had spoken to the Coster in that manner.

"Nevertheless, it’s my view Minister Nash’s action in contacting the Commissioner in relation to a possible appeal was unwise," Hipkins said.

"It is also my view that his comments, both at the time on the judiciary and subsequently in defending his actions are inappropriate and represent an error of judgement."

Hipkins confirmed Nash had breached the Cabinet Manual in multiple ways - by not exercising a professional approach or good judgment in interaction with officials and by commenting on and involving himself in the results of particular cases.

"The Minister has reflected on his actions and agrees it is no longer tenable for him to hold the Police portfolio," Hipkins said.

"As such Minister Nash has offered me his resignation from the Police portfolio, effective immediately. I have advised the Governor General to accept it and she has done so."

Minister Megan Woods will be the acting Minister of Police for the time being and Nash will continue as minister for Fisheries, Economic Development, Forestry and one of the ministers responsible for the cyclone response.