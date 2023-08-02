National and Act would govern easily on latest poll

National and Act have the numbers to oust the Labour government, according to a new poll. Image: NZ Herald

National and Act are on track to form a government, according to a new political poll.

Labour appears to have paid the price for recent internal struggles in the latest Newshub Reid Research poll.

It found Labour had dipped 3.6% to 32.3%.

National meanwhile is up 1.3 points to 36.6% and Act is also up by the same amount to 12.1%.

This would give the two potential coalition partners 47 and 16 seats respectively - together 63 and easily enough to form a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.

On those numbers Labour would get 42 seats, the Green Party 12 seats and Te Pāti Māori 3 seats. Together this would put the left bloc on 57 seats.

The Greens were up 1.5% to 9.6%. NZ First was up 1.1% to 4.2%. And Te Pāti Māori was down 0.8% to 2.7%.

The recent scandals have not appeared to impact Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, however, with the Labour Party leader bumping up 0.6 points to 24% as preferred Prime Minister.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is meanwhile down 0.5 points to 15.9%.

The last Newshub Reid Research poll in mid-May had a Labour/Greens/Te Pāti Māori coalition reaching 61 seats - enough to form a government.

National and Act would only muster 59 seats, according to that poll. Labour was at 35.9%, down 2.1 percentage points.

National was trailing just behind on 35.3%, down 1.3 points.

Act was largely unchanged on 10.8% and the Greens were unchanged at 8.1%.

The most recent poll from two weeks ago from 1News Verian had National and Act able to form a government.

National was down two points to 35% and Act was up one point to 12%, according to that 1News Verian Poll.

That gave National 46 seats and Act 15 – together 61 and enough to form a wafer-thin majority of the 120 seats.

Labour meanwhile was on 33%, down two points since the last 1News Verian Poll in June.

Those numbers would give Labour 43 seats, the Greens 12 and Te Pāti Māori four – making up 59 seats together.