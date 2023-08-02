National and Act would govern easily on latest poll

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Labour appears to have paid the price for recent internal struggles in the latest Newshub Reid Research poll.
It found Labour had dipped 3.6% to 32.3%.
National meanwhile is up 1.3 points to 36.6% and Act is also up by the same amount to 12.1%.
This would give the two potential coalition partners 47 and 16 seats respectively - together 63 and easily enough to form a majority in the 120-seat Parliament.
On those numbers Labour would get 42 seats, the Green Party 12 seats and Te Pāti Māori 3 seats. Together this would put the left bloc on 57 seats.
The Greens were up 1.5% to 9.6%. NZ First was up 1.1% to 4.2%. And Te Pāti Māori was down 0.8% to 2.7%.
The recent scandals have not appeared to impact Prime Minister Chris Hipkins, however, with the Labour Party leader bumping up 0.6 points to 24% as preferred Prime Minister.
National Party leader Christopher Luxon is meanwhile down 0.5 points to 15.9%.
The last Newshub Reid Research poll in mid-May had a Labour/Greens/Te Pāti Māori coalition reaching 61 seats - enough to form a government.
National and Act would only muster 59 seats, according to that poll. Labour was at 35.9%, down 2.1 percentage points.
National was trailing just behind on 35.3%, down 1.3 points.
Act was largely unchanged on 10.8% and the Greens were unchanged at 8.1%.
The most recent poll from two weeks ago from 1News Verian had National and Act able to form a government.
National was down two points to 35% and Act was up one point to 12%, according to that 1News Verian Poll.
That gave National 46 seats and Act 15 – together 61 and enough to form a wafer-thin majority of the 120 seats.
Labour meanwhile was on 33%, down two points since the last 1News Verian Poll in June.
Those numbers would give Labour 43 seats, the Greens 12 and Te Pāti Māori four – making up 59 seats together.