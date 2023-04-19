National launches farming package, pledges to curb foreign investment

National Party leader Christopher Luxon flanked by MPs Judith Collins and Todd McClay. Photo: RNZ

The National Party is pledging to cut excessive red tape that it says is tying up farmers and costing the economy.

Party leader Christopher Luxon unveiled the party's "Getting back to farming" package, which includes 19 proposals.

It includes 19 proposals, among them plans to ban foreign investment in farms being converted to forestry for carbon mining, and the doubling of the RSE worker cap from 19,000 workers to 38,000 workers a year.

Luxon released the full policy in Whitford, a small rural town south-east of Auckland this morning, saying farmers had had enough of often unworkable and ill-defined rules from the Labour Government.

It would give migrants brought into the rural sector under the Accredited Employers’ scheme a path to residency – and scrap the requirement to pay those workers the median wage of $30 an hour, saying the industry average which took into account skills and experience was preferred.

Luxon said a broader range of activities would be allowed on highly-productive land, while protections would focus on areas of high environmental value.

"I want world-class regulation for our world-class farmers. Regulation has a role to play, but rules should avoid prescription, target outcomes, minimise compliance, and be clear to provide certainty," Luxon said.

Earlier he told RNZ's Morning Report programme that foreign ownership of farm land to convert into carbon farming was a big issue in rural communities.

When asked he did not give an example of an investor being given the right to come in with the sole purpose of carbon farming.

"If you're a young farmer trying to buy into a farm and you actually see the prices that are being paid by foreign buyers to take out... New Zealand farms then convert them into forestry for the express purpose of carbon farming, that is a real challenge because it's changing the nature of our communities."

Christopher Luxon talks with people at Whitford, a rural town south-east of Auckland this morning. Photo: RNZ

National's would also see the resumption of live exports of cattle, saying it could be done well with “gold standard rules set in regulation to protect animal welfare and safety.

The party wants to also establish what it calls a two-for-one rule - "for every new agriculture regulation, two must be removed".

And the cost to farmers of any new regulations would have to be published.

The policy did not cover emissions pricing - that would come later.

National has made it clear it supports some form of emissions trading, but not at the level proposed by the Government, saying that risked closing down too many sheep and beef farms.

The lobby group 50 Shades of Green says National's new agriculture policy needs to go further.

Gwyn Jones said many New Zealand investors were also buying up productive land, and National should consider a blanket ban.

On farm integrated planting should be encouraged - but productive land should not be used to plant out exotic species for investment, she said.

National's Getting back to Farming changes

Deliver smarter rules for the future

- Introduce a 2-for-1 rule for the next three years: for every new regulation that central or local government wants to introduce on the rural sector they must take away two.

- Require local and central government to assess the costs of all new rules on the rural sector and publish the findings.

- Establish a permanent Rural Regulation Review Panel to consider every local and central government regulation affecting farmers and advise the central Government on solutions.

- Introduce a no duplication rule – the Government cannot ask farmers for the same information twice. It is up to officials to share supplied information where appropriate within the system.

- Make appointments to reference and advisory groups based on skills and experience not politics.

- Commit to real consultation – officials must consult in a genuine, open and transparent basis and respect differing views.

Supercharge the rural economy

- Double the Recognised Seasonal Employer (RSE) worker cap over five years to 38,000 per year and explore other countries entering the RSE scheme.

- Change Accredited Employer Work Visas for agriculture to create a path to residency and eliminate the median wage requirement to allow wages in line with local workers.

- Ban foreign direct investment for the purpose of converting farms to forestry to collect carbon credits.

- Focus the definition of Significant Natural Areas on areas that are significant by making the rules workable and clear for landowners and councils.

- Change the National Policy Statement for Highly Productive Land to allow a broader range of productive rural activities such as on-farm storage ponds and sheds and off-farm dairy factories and vegetable processing.

- Scrap the ute tax.

Get Wellington out of farming

- Change rules for culverts and how wetlands are defined in legislation to only cover actual wetlands, rather than areas with limited environmental value.

- Make stock exclusion rules more practical to protect critical source areas while avoiding unintended consequences like unnecessarily large exclusion zones for small water bodies.

- Amend the proposed National Environmental Standard for drinking water to avoid excessive compliance requirements for small providers of 30 connections or fewer and return autonomy to small rural communities.

- Defer central government rules requiring resource consents for winter grazing until freshwater farm plans are in place, with freshwater plans to become risk- and outcomes-based.

- Replace the winter grazing low slope map and low slope rules for stock exclusion with more effective catchment-level rules to accommodate regional differences.

- Restart the live exports of cattle with gold standard rules set in regulation to protect animal welfare and safety. National will require purpose-built ships and introduce a certification regime for the importers of destination countries to ensure animals live in conditions at the same standards required in New Zealand.

- Repeal Labour’s rebranded Three Waters and replace it with Local Water Done Well – National’s plan to restore council ownership and control of water assets while ensuring water services are financially sustainable.

- additional reporting ODT Online/NZ Herald