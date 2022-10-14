National MP resigns over significant conflict of interest

National MP Barbara Kuriger. Photo: RNZ

National MP and spokeswoman for agriculture, biosecurity and food safety, Barbara Kuriger, has resigned from her portfolios due to a personal dispute her family is in with the Ministry for Primary Industries.

Barbara Kuriger accepted there was a conflict of interest and resigned from the portfolio, National leader Christopher Luxon said today.

"I discussed this with Ms Kuriger and she accepts that this is a significant conflict of interest and the failure to recognise it and to take steps to manage this conflict has been a serious lapse of judgement," Luxon said.

"On this basis, Ms Kuriger felt it appropriate to resign from her portfolios."

Bay of Plenty MP Todd Muller becomes National's acting agriculture, biosecurity and food safety spokesman.

Luxon said he was planning a wider reshuffle of portfolios "in the coming months".

Kuriger said in a statement that had family had been in a dispute with the Ministry for Primary Industries "over events that occurred in 2017".

"This has created a blurred line with my portfolio responsibilities and in order to continue to support my family, I am stepping aside," she said.

"Although the dispute is, for me, a personal matter which I have endeavoured at all times to keep separate from my professional role, I accept there has been a conflict of interest which I should have recognised sooner, and managed.

"While the dispute is ongoing, I will not be commenting further on this matter."