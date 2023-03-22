National plans to rewrite school curriculum if elected

National Party leader Christopher Luxon says the current system left too much room for children to slip through the cracks. Photo: RNZ

The National Party plans to rewrite the curriculum for primary and intermediate schools if it wins at the next election.

Party leader Christopher Luxon said it was alarming two-thirds of students did not meet the minimum standard in reading, writing, and maths.

"National will make sure every child leaving primary and intermediate school can master the basics so they can succeed at high school and lead fulfilling lives."

The current system, in which one curriculum level could span several years, left too much room for children to slip through the cracks, Luxon said.

"Evidence shows children's abilities are often underestimated and therefore the looseness in the New Zealand Curriculum means some Kiwi kids are learning the building blocks of reading, writing and maths later than they should."

The party would make it clear which skills were non-negotiable at each year in reading, writing, maths and science, he said.

"What want to do with the curriculum is rather than it being presented in three-year bands, it's actually very definitive as to what knowledge needs to be taught in any given year."

It would bring New Zealand in line with other western countries, Luxon told Morning Report.

"For example, in England and Australia, you learn addition and subtraction in year 1. In New Zealand, it can be anywhere between years 1 to 5. If you're learning algebra, it's year 5 in England and Australia but in New Zealand, it's anywhere from year 6 to 10."

The government is implementing its Literacy and Communication and Maths Strategy, which aims to bring a greater focus on literacy and numeracy in learning across the curriculum.

But Luxon said his main point of difference was tightening up the year bands.

"You can't just sort of leave it to chance and have it over a multi-year period... We'll certainly look at the refresh curriculum as a starting point."

While the Ministry of Education's website states there will be greater emphasis on the foundational skills in the strategy, it also states: "We don't want a focus on these foundational skills to lead to a narrowing of the curriculum."

"There's a point," Luxon said in response. "But I can tell you right now when I see the average 15-year-old in New Zealand is a year and a half behind where a 15-year-old in New Zealand was 20 years ago with their knowledge based on maths, that's a problem.

"When they are three-quarters of a year behind on reading and writing from our own students 20 years ago that were 15, that's a problem. When we've dropped out of all the top 10 countries on maths, reading, and science, and writing, that's a big problem for New Zealand."

Te Tiriti and mātauranga Māori - elements recently introduced to the curriculum - were important, but the priority for the party was a "solid delivery of reading, writing, maths and science", he said.

Bulk funding and National Standards were "not something we've [the party] been talking about", he said.

He was supportive of charter schools, but not considering performance pay for teachers.

Luxon also acknowledged the pressure on teachers having to constantly work out what to teach and when.

He believed the policy would reduce the workload on teachers.

The party's first part of its education policy will be announced in the Hutt Valley on Thursday.