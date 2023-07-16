National pledges $500m for pothole repairs

National is pledging to pour $500 million over three years into a Pothole Repair Fund to address what it calls the “shocking state of our local roads and state highways”.

The party says it will find the money by slashing road safety initiatives including blanket speed limit reductions, “excessive speed bump installations” and the Road to Zero campaign.

Sunday's announcement follows a nationwide campaign from the party to highlight the state of the roading network, and in particular, encouraging people to send in photos of potholes.

Transport spokesperson Simeon Brown unveiled the policy in Auckland alongside leader Christopher Luxon said there would also be a new directive for Waka Kotahi/NZ Transport Agency to double the current rate of roading renewals.

They would also halve the standard response rate for pothole repair from 48 to 24 hours.

“In 2022, over 54,000 potholes needed repair on State highways around New Zealand, the highest number in ten years,” Brown said.

“In Auckland alone, there is a backlog of 1000 kilometres of needed road repairs, with Auckland Transport estimating it will take up to 10 years to clear. Potholes are a safety hazard and have been causing significant damage and disruption to freight and motorists all over the country.”

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON/ODT

The Pothole Repair Fund would see an additional $500m over three years allocated to local authorities and Waka Kotahi to address potholes and other damage to both local roads and State Highways, Brown said.

The cost of the Pothole Repair Fund would be met from re-prioritising spending within the National Land Transport Programme, including a reduction in expenditure on activities which “unnecessarily slow traffic down such as blanket speed limit reductions and excessive speed bump installations, or the failed Road to Zero advertising campaign, towards investment in safer roads which are properly maintained”.

National would also introduce a requirement for NZTA to undertake renewal and rehabilitation work on at least 2 per cent of the roading network each year, more than double the current rate.

“Rather than wasting money on slowing people down, giant red zeros, or expensive transport projects nobody wants, like the $30 billion Auckland light rail project, National will focus on fixing and enhancing our roading network to ensure people and freight can move around the country safely and efficiently,” Brown said.

The Government has previously hit back at roading claims, saying the previous National Government froze funding for road maintenance and under Labour it has increased substantially.

Regardless, National’s potholes campaign has helped unveil widespread dissatisfaction from many with the state of the roads.

More than a fifth of the 211,747 potholes repaired between 2018 and 2022 were in Waikato (42,583) and it had more than 20,000 more repairs than Canterbury (22,259).

In recent months, motorists countrywide have complained about the state of the roads and a Rotorua-based engineer believed that “won’t change anytime soon”.

It was also recently revealed by The New Zealand Herald that it is going to take Auckland Transport up to a decade to clear the backlog of local road repairs, which currently sits at around 1000km.

The backlog is caused by funding issues, according to the Auckland Transport Alignment Project update.

The report said it would take five to 10 years to clear the backlog.