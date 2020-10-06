Tuesday, 6 October 2020

National promises 10,000 jobs a month

    1. Star News
    2. National

    National leader Judith Collins out and about on the campaign trail. Photo: Jason Walls / NZH
    National leader Judith Collins out and about on the campaign trail. Photo: Jason Walls / NZH
    National leader Judith Collins is promising that if she is elected prime minister, her government would create at least 10,000 jobs a month.

    She has also promised to bring unemployment down to 4 per cent by 2025.

    Under current projects, the Treasury expects the jobless numbers to hit 7.8 per cent by March 2022, tracking down progressively from then.

    Collins has outlined a number of ways a government she leads would do this – but this morning was the first time she has put a numerical target on unemployment.

    Her statement outlines a number of previously announced business policies which would support her 4 per cent goal.

    This includes the repealing of the Resource Management Act, tax cuts, the $10,000 new staff hiring bonus and suspending the minimum wage.

    "Under the previous National government, we were creating 10,000 jobs a month," Collins said.

    "But even before the Covid-19 pandemic hit, that number had fallen to 2000-3000 under Labour, and in some months none at all."

    Collins has been highly critical of the Government's response to Covid-19 and how many people have lost their jobs.

    "When a government piles costs and regulation onto businesses it stifles job creation. This means that when people leave their jobs, businesses can't afford to replace them."

    Her economic development spokesman Todd McClay was also critical of the Government's record.

    "Since the pandemic began, Labour has announced they will pile costs of up to $2.8 billion per year onto businesses by lifting the minimum wage; doubling sick leave requirements; creating another public holiday; and less flexible working agreements."

    According to Treasury estimates, 100,000 people will be made unemployed over the next two years.

    Collins has promised to stem this job bleeding by "working with businesses, not against them".

    "National will also giving them the confidence to lead the recovery and create more jobs and higher incomes for Kiwis and their families."

    NZ Herald

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg