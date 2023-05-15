National unveils fiscal transparency policies

National Party leader Christopher Luxon. Photo: RNZ

National is promising new ways of ensuring fiscal discipline, including tying department heads' pay to performance again.

In a speech to Auckland's Chamber of Commerce on Monday afternoon ahead of Thursday's Budget, leader Christopher Luxon outlined a trio of new policies aimed at transparency in government finances.

They are:

Policy reports: Annual reports by Treasury on the performance and results of major programmes like health, education, and social development. This will require agencies to monitor programmes and collect data to measure performance

Taxpayer receipts, government 'report card': Taxpayers and beneficiaries would receive a yearly list of taxes paid and government payments received, with breakdowns of where the money is spent. Treasury would also produce a "report card" alongside the Budget each year, with "per-household" statistics on tax revenue, spending and debt

Performance pay for public sector bosses: Chief executives in the public sector and their deputies would have their pay linked to achievement, bringing back a policy brought in by National but scrapped by Labour in 2018

As well as talking up National's already announced policies, Luxon's speech talked about a growing "unhealthy relationship" between businesses and government.

"The government is so keen to intervene and set new rules that major companies increasingly look to Wellington for direction, before developing their own investment plans," he said.

"It's created an unhealthy dependent relationship that is depressing the spark and innovation for which Kiwis have historically been famous."

The government had "abused" taxpayers for the past six years, Luxon said.

"I am sick of taxpayers being treated like a bottomless ATM, to be raided at any time, for any reason. National will respect taxpayers and bring fiscal discipline back to Wellington."

Monitoring of major spending was something the auditor-general had been calling for, and would be brought in via an amendment to the Public Finance Act, he said.

"I won't put up with pouring more money into broken programmes that don't work - even while we need more funding for frontline services like health and education - but to get that right, we need the right information."

The taxpayers' receipt scheme would be delivered when tax returns were finalised, he said.

"Too much financial reporting is impenetrable - unless you've worked in the machine in Wellington, or you've trained for years in accounting or economics, it's impossible to work out just how much money the government spends, and where it all goes.

"It is your money - and you deserve to know what it is being spent on."

He said the public sector had been "hollowed out" since performance pay had been removed, he said. It would be brought back in and applied to deputies as well as chief executives.

"A culture of high performance and accountability needs to be created in Wellington - and that starts with rewarding people based on outcomes."

Luxon did not provide costings for the new policies, but painted a grim picture of the country's finances - homing in on the current account deficit.

"The country recently recorded its largest current account deficit on record at almost 9 percent of GDP, meaning as a nation we're spending far more than we earn - and we're world beaters at it, we have the largest current account deficit in the OECD.

He compared this to the situation during the global financial crisis.

"It's one thing to be spending heavily and operating deficits as you revive an economy with high unemployment and stagnant inflation - as the automatic stabilisers of welfare spending rises and tax receipts fall, but that hasn't been the scenario this time. Unemployment is half what it was in the aftermath of the GFC, and inflation is just driving the tax take ever upwards. Responsible governments cool fiscal pressures at the top of the economic cycle - but we've seen exactly the opposite here."

Despite Prime Minister Chris Hipkins and Finance Minister Grant Robertson's claims otherwise, he said there was a real chance Labour would deliver something on tax - but it would be "too little, too late, and offered only in an effort ... to secure a third term".