Nats dismiss crushing new poll as 'rogue'

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and leader of the Opposition Judith Collins. Photo: Getty Images/ NZ Herald

Judith Collins has failed to stop the bleeding for the National Party, with Labour taking an even more commanding lead in the latest Newshub-Reid Research poll - less than two months out from the election.

The National Party has fallen to a low of 25.1 per cent in the first public poll since Collins took over as leader from Todd Muller on June 14.

Labour is 60.9 per cent (up 4.4 per cent - the highest it has been in the Newshub-Reid Research poll).

Labour will be able to govern comfortably alone with 77 seats, according to the poll.

Collins is 14.6 per cent as preferred Prime Minister but pales behind Ardern on 64 per cent.

National's worst ever election result was in 2002 when then leader Bill English led the party to 20.93 per cent of the vote.

Collins is up 11.5 per cent to 14.6 per cent as preferred PM.

The Newshub poll of 1000 people, conducted between July 16-24, has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent.

Collins and National's deputy leader Gerry Brownlee both described the result as a "rogue poll".

"These numbers aren't even in the same ballpark as our internal polls, other public polls and the hugely positive public response to our leader Judith Collins," Brownlee said.

"Even with the most rigorous methodology, one in 20 polls will always be a rogue and this is clearly one of them."

ACT has overtaken New Zealand First for the first time in Newshub's poll - ACT is at 3.3 per cent up 1.5 points. NZ First is down 0.7 points to 2 per cent.

According to the poll results, the Greens would still make it into Parliament on 6.7 per cent. On these results the party would have seven seats in Parliament. If ACT leader David Seymour could retain the Epsom seat, ACT would have four MPs.

The poll comes after a tumultuous few weeks in New Zealand politics which has been rocked by a series of scandals.

Labour minister Iain Lees-Galloway was sacked last week for an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer - days after National MP Andrew Falloon was sacked for sending a pornographic image to a teenager. Police are now investigating after it emerged he sent other images to at least five women.

Former National leader Muller resigned after fallout from his handling of the Hamish Walker Covid-19 patient leak scandal.

Walker has also resigned after admitting leaking the information to journalists.

The last Newshub-Reid Research poll in May signalled the end of Simon Bridges as leader of the National Party.

In May, The National Party plummeted to 30 per cent in the first public poll since the Covid-19 crisis took hold.

The poll had National at 30.6 - while Labour rocketed up to 56.5 per cent under Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's leadership through the Covid-19 crisis.

As preferred PM, Ardern was at 59.5 per cent - up 20.8 points on the last poll and the highest any Prime Minister has scored in the Reid Research poll's history.

Bridges was rolled by Todd Muller shortly after.