'Near sea level': Snow warnings as winter blast set to hit today

Arrowtown woke to snow this morning. Photo: Lucy Wormald

The MetService is warning of snow to near sea level in parts of the South Island as a chilly blast sweeps through today.

Along with the warnings of snow, a thunderstorm watch is in place for much of the South Island, including Southern Lakes and the Canterbury High Country and a heavy rain warning is in place for parts of Westland from 1am tomorrow.

Heavy snow warnings are in place for Fiordland and Clutha and Southland and Arrowtown woke to snow this morning where it started falling about 8am and kept falling for an hour.

And a road snow warning is in place for SH1 between Dunedin and Waitati from 10am to 3pm today.

The MetService said snow could briefly affect the road around midday today and 1 to 3 cm of snow could settle on the road near the summit, with lesser amounts down to near sea level.

The worst is expected further south and in Clutha and Southland the MetService has an orange warning in place, forecasting periods of heavy snow above 400 metres, and saying snow could reach near sea level at times, especially in the south of the region.

It said to 10cm to 15 cm of snow to accumulate above 400 metres and possibly down to 100 metres about the Catlins, with lesser amounts near sea level.

The warning was in place between 3am and 4pm today.

An orange warning for Fiordland was also in place where the MetService was also expecting heavy snow above 400m, with lesser amounts expected to fall to near sea level.

Snow on the roads in Arrowtown this morning. Photo: Lucy Wormald

The MetService warned heavy snow could disrupt travel in affected areas and could damage trees and powerlines. Cold conditions could also cause stress for livestock.

A heavy snow watch was in place for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes districts south of about Alexandra until 4pm today where periods of heavy snow were expected above 400 metres, possibly lower at times. Snow amounts could approach warning criteria above 400 metres.

A watch was also in place for Central Otago and the Queenstown Lakes District about and north of Alexandra to Arrowtown, and the Canterbury High Country west of Otematata and about and south of Mount Cook village until 6pm.

In these areas snow was expected to lower to 500 metres, possibly lower at times, with periods of heavy snow likely above 700 metres. Snow amounts could approach warning criteria above 700 metres.

Snow warnings are in place for mountain passes and this morning the Crown Range Rd and parts of the Milford Rd (SH94) were closed due to snow.