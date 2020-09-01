Nearly $30k raised for family of 3yo killed at playground

There will be a memorial to celebrate Amberlie Pennington-Foley's "short but happy life". Photo: Supplied

More than $29,000 has been raised to help the family of a young girl who died after a tragic accident at an Upper Hutt playground.

Three-year-old Amberlie Pennington-Foley died on Thursday last week after injuring herself at the playground at Harcourt Park in the Hutt Valley.

She has left behind parents Emma Pennington-Foley and Robert Foley, and her baby brother, Theo.

According to a Givealittle page set up for her family, Amberlie's parents moved to New Zealand from the United Kingdom nine years ago to start a new life. Their own parents and extended family remain in the UK.

"Because of the Covid-19 pandemic and the global travel restrictions, it is proving very difficult and expensive to get their family to New Zealand to support one another during this terrible time," the Givealittle page said.

"We know that so many of Emma and Rob's friends and family want to help at this extremely difficult time so we have set up this page as an avenue for people to help if they are able to do so and would like to."

Pennington-Foley's employer is contributing towards the costs of bringing immediate family to New Zealand, "however, the total costs of travel during Covid-19 are overwhelming".

"We are hoping to raise money to support the family with the costs of travel, quarantine and accommodation as well as holding a celebration of Amberlie's short but happy life. If there is any funds remaining, they will go towards easing the pressure on Emma and Rob financially."

As of 11.45am today, more than $29,500 has been donated on the page by nearly 500 donors.

A police spokeswoman said Amberlie's death had been referred to the Coroner.