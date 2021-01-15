Needle inside banana

A Dunedin man’s discovery of a needle in a banana led to stock being pulled from supermarket shelves.

The Ministry for Primary Industries confirmed it was investigating after a man bit into a banana, bought from Countdown Andersons Bay last weekend, and discovered a long, thin needle.

The man’s wife, who did not want to be identified, said she bought bananas from the shop on Saturday.

Her husband noticed the needle when he started eating the banana at work — it was not visible from the outside, she said.

They took the bananas back to the store.

She said both Countdown and the ministry took the issue seriously, and she was told the store had been reviewing security camera footage.

Ministry for Primary Industries food compliance services national manager Melinda Sando said the ministry had spoken to Countdown and was investigating.

There was nothing to suggest the needle was added in the supply chain and it appeared to be an isolated incident, she said.

Countdown corporate affairs, safety and sustainability general manager Kiri Hannifin said the chain was made aware of the issue on Monday and it immediately notified the ministry.

It also temporarily removed the bananas from shelves at its Andersons Bay and Dunedin South stores, but had been advised it could sell them again.