Needles found in Auckland supermarket food

Woolworths supermarket in Papakura. Photo: Supplied

Police are investigating after needles were found in two different food products at a supermarket in Auckland.

The needles were reportedly found at the Woolworth's in Papakura yesterday.

Food Safety deputy director general Vincent Arbuckle said food safety officers would be at the store today to support police.

"Police are making initial inquiries into the matter, with New Zealand Food Safety's support, to ensure that consumers are not at risk."

The affected product has been removed from the shelves, Arbuckle said.

"We are closely monitoring the situation. Based on information to date there is no evidence of a wider risk to food safety. If there was, we would take immediate action to keep consumers safe."

Woolworths has been contacted for comment.