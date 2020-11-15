Neighbour of AUT student one of three new Covid cases

The neighbour of the Covid-positive Auckland University of Technology student has also tested positive, one of three new cases today.

The other two new cases are returnees in managed isolation.

The new case connected to the defence force cluster was confirmed as a case today after yesterday returning a "weak positive" result.

The person's initial test was negative but a further test picked up the weak positive result, which officials investigated further.

The Ministry of Health said the test results indicated a "very recent infection".

The neighbour was classed as a close contact of the AUT student - also known as Case D - and has been in the Auckland quarantine facility since November 12.

The Auckland Regional Public Health Unit has also identified seven close contacts and three casual contacts. All have been contacted and testing arranged.

Testing for all ten contacts is expected to be completed by the end of the day.

There are no places of interest identified to date for this latest case.

The other two cases in managed isolation are returnees from the UK and from Dubai. Both have been transferred to the Auckland quarantine facility.