Nelson-Tasman Omicron outbreak spread across three households

Photo: RNZ / Nate McKinnon

Case investigations are under way for the two most recently confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Nelson-Tasman.

They are being treated as Omicron with the investigations aiming to understand possible links to other cases and exposure events.

Health officials are set to release the latest case numbers in a statement at 1pm. As of yesterday there was a total of 15 active cases (14 confirmed and 1 probable) in the region, across three households.

Nelson Marlborough Health chief executive Lexie O'Shea said the Omicron cases had driven demand for testing and vaccination.

More than 1700 people across Nelson and Tasman have been tested for the virus since the first case was announced last Friday.

On Tuesday, 2957 vaccinations were administered across Nelson Marlborough - 2260 adult doses and 533 paediatric doses.

The region has also reached 90 percent partially vaccinated and 85 percent fully vaccinated for Māori.

Medical Officer of Health Dr Stephen Bridgman said he was grateful the households had come forward for testing.

"It is never easy finding out you are a positive case. People are concerned not only for their own health but worry about any exposure to their families and communities."

He said widespread testing of people with symptoms across Nelson Marlborough was needed in order to determine if there is undetected transmission in the community.

Anyone with symptoms - no matter how mild - was asked to get tested, even if they were vaccinated.

Community-Based Assessment Centres testing stations remain active in Motueka and Nelson.

Testing is also available from primary care, after-hours medical centres or iwi health providers with people required to phone ahead.

The locations and opening hours of testing centres can be found on the Healthpoint website.

Locations of community-based testing stations

Nelson: Saxton Field parking area, Suffolk Rd, Stoke - Monday - Sunday: 9am-6pm

Motueka: Motueka Recreation Centre, Old Wharf Rd - Monday - Sunday: 9am-5pm (until 4 February)