New case in managed isolation came from London

There is one new case of Covid-19 today in managed isolation.

The new case is a woman in her 30s who travelled from London. She tested positive on her third day in a quarantine facility.

There are now 27 active cases and no-one in hospital. Just over 1000 tests were processed yesterday.

Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield said there were three reasons why testing rates had dropped: the rates of flu were 20 per cent lower than normal because of the lockdown; school holidays and weekends tended to see lower test numbers; people were declining tests.

He said the surge in Victoria showed how important testing was, and any possible cases of Covid-19 needed to be detected as quickly as possible.

Govt puts $302m more into health services

Hipkins said that the Covid pandemic had hit global supply chains and made medicines more expensive.

"With the virus now spreading faster than ever, it's clear that disruption to supply chains will continue and more investment is needed," Hipkins said.

The Government is allocating $74 million to Pharmac for this year and $76 million in 2021/22 so it can continue to afford the medicines that New Zealanders need.

The money is coming out of the $50 billion Covid Response and Recovery Fund.

Further health funding has also been approved to support contact-tracing, the roll-out of a future vaccine, and higher demand for telehealth services.

In total the $302.6m is spread across:

• $150 million (over two years) for Pharmac

• $30 million in the National Close Contact Service, which supports contact-tracing, information technology and development of the Tracer app

• $23 million for a National Immunisation Solution to support the rollout of a vaccine, whenever it is ready

• $35 million for more ventilators and respiratory equipment

• $50 million for PPE supplies

• $14.6 million for telehealth services

"We can't afford to wait for a vaccine to be available," Hipkins said.

"We need to start work now to replace the current National Immunisation Register, which simply could not cope with the scale and complexity of a mass Covid-19 vaccination campaign.

"All these investments are designed to further build our ability to respond to the global pandemic now and into the future."