New Covid-19 case linked to rest home cluster

The new case is linked to the St Margaret's Hospital and Rest Home in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

There is one new confirmed case of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

The Ministry of Health advised of the case in a statement, as there is no live update today.

The case is linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland and is a household contact of an earlier case.

Because of their connection to the earlier case, the person has been in isolation since the beginning of Level 4.

The ministry said this case was another example of the 'long tail' of Covid-19 and why ongoing vigilance is so important.

Today's case means the total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 is 1,154, which is the number reported to the World Health Organization.

New Zealand's combined total of confirmed and probable cases is 1504.

Today we have recorded 97% of all confirmed and probable cases as having recovered from COVID-19, an increase of three on yesterday, for a total of 1,455.

There are no additional deaths to report.

There is one person receiving hospital-level care for COVID-19; they are in Middlemore and are not in ICU.

