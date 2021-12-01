Wednesday, 1 December 2021

New locations of interest in Nelson, Wellington as Covid spreads to South Island

    New locations of interest have been recorded in Wellington and Nelson - and the Ministry of Health is urging people to monitor themselves for symptoms.

    The Brentwood Hotel in Kilbirnie, Wellington, appeared on the locations of interest list on Tuesday afternoon, after a Rotorua case visited the capital.

    The ministry assured that there is no new Covid-19 cases in the capital, but urged anyone who was at the hotel between 8am Monday, November 22, and 7.30am Tuesday 23 to self-monitor for Covid-19 symptoms for 10 days.

    If symptoms develop, they must get a test and isolate either until a negative result is received, or for 24 hours after symptoms have resolved.

    A ministry spokesperson told the Herald inquiries into the case and any more potential locations of interest were still ongoing.

    More locations of interest were also released last night for Nelson, including the Z Rutherford Service Station Nelson, Hardy's Bar & TAB, In The City on Hardy St, Fresh Choice Nelson, New World Nelson, McDonald's Nelson and the Big Barrel Liquor Store.

    Three new cases were recorded in the Nelson-Tasman district yesterday.

    "All three cases are in isolation, with investigations into the source of infection ongoing," the ministry said.

    "So far, initial case interviews have identified a small number of close contacts, who are also isolating with testing arranged."

     

