New mayor's personal assistant bid blocked

Leading his first ordinary Gore District Council meeting yesterday is Mayor Ben Bell (left), who was unsuccessful in his request for a personal assistant after the matter was raised in a report from council chief executive Stephen Parry. Photo: Michael Curreen

Gore's new mayor, who campaigned against wasteful spending, has had his request for a personal assistant blocked by his fellow councillors.

Mayor Ben Bell requested the Gore District Council employ Shanna Crosbie as his dedicated assistant and cover $4584 of expenses for a recent trip they took to a Local Government NZ conference in Wellington.

Reports pertaining to both requests were presented to councillors by chief executive Stephen Parry for their consideration at a full council meeting yesterday.

Mr Parry said despite Ms Crosbie assisting Mr Bell after the election, she was not a council employee and staff were not made aware she was attending the conference, which in itself was unusual.

The council also already employed an executive assistant to both the mayor and chief executive, similar to other councils in the region, Mr Parry said in his report.

He was also concerned about the impact of Ms Crosbie’s actions on the council’s reputation.

"All press releases from the council should be sent via the council’s communications team. However, to date press releases have been emanating from the mayor’s private personal assistant and refer all media inquiries to her."

Mr Bell said at the meeting he had since withdrawn his expense claim but still proceeded with his request for the council to pay Ms Crosbie as his personal assistant, which councillors overwhelmingly opposed.

Cr Bret Highsted said he was "deeply concerned" about the proposal, which could cost the community as much as $85,000.

"Ben — Mr Mayor, you campaigned on ‘back to basics’ and eliminating vanity projects.

"I have to say, this role could be viewed as your own personal vanity project.

"The community would really be better served by investing a resource into more urgent areas — finance, policy, roading."

Cr Bronwyn Reid said the Gore district was too small for its mayor to need a dedicated assistant.

"She [Ms Crosbie] could be a flight risk if she feels her job is not being taken seriously.

"This is absolutely not ‘back to basics’, so in no way can I support it."

Councillors Richard McPhail and Robert McKenzie said they recognised Mr Bell might have needed support with the wave of media inquiries he received after the election, but Cr McPhail said the council had dedicated staff for that and a personal assistant was "a luxury item".

Cr Joe Stringer, who was elected with Mr Bell under the Team Hokonui ticket, is also the partner of Ms Crosbie.

Mr Parry said in his report that this was a conflict of interest and Cr Stringer should leave the chambers.

While Cr Stringer did not leave, he did not participate in the discussion and voted against Mr Bell’s request.

michael.curreen@odt.co.nz