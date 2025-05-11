New measles case in Auckland, alerts issued

Measles is highly contagious, and can have serious long-term health consequences. File photo: Getty Images

Alerts have been issued after a new measles case was confirmed, with people in Auckland asked to check if they could have been exposed.

Health New Zealand said the case was linked to overseas travel, and the person with measles had been at Woolworths Kelston, on Fullers360 ferries, and at an Auckland carpark during the time they could be infectious.

It was thought the person contracted measles while in Asia, however at the point they flew back to New Zealand, they had not yet progressed to the infectious stage of the disease, Health NZ said.

Both the person with measles and their household were being supported, and some were now in quarantine to help reduce the chance of the disease spreading.

Measles is highly contagious, and can have serious long-term health consequences, particularly for young children.