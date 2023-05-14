New political poll and main parties in a tight race

Photo: RNZ

Five months out from the election, the latest Newshub-Reid political poll shows Te Pāti Māori could hold the keys to power, with the two main parties running neck and neck.

The poll, released this evening, had Labour at 35.9 percent, down 2.1 points; while National are down 1.3 points to 35.3 percent.

The poll also shows ACT is at 10.8 percent, up just 0.1 percent, while the Greens are on 8.1 percent, unchanged despite recent problems within the party.

Te Pāti Māori are at 3.5 percent and on current polling could get five seats, which would enable it to form a government with Labour and the Greens.

National ruled out working with the Māori Party last week, meaning it may make his party's attempts to form a government that much harder.

Chris Hipkins' personal popularity as prime minister - just under four months since he took office - is now at 23.4 percent, up 3.8 points.

But National leader Christopher Luxon was down 2.4 points to 16.4 percent as preferred prime minister, his lowest point in Newhub's poll so far.

That is lower than the 18.4 percent that former National leader Judith Collins scored in a similar Newshub poll before losing the 2020 election in a landslide.

Another question by Newshub asked voters if they thought leaders were in touch with the issues - and Hipkins had 49.9 percent agreed he was in touch, but the results were almost the exact opposite for Luxon, where 47 percent said he was out of touch with things affecting New Zealanders today.

The election is set for 14 October, exactly five months from today.

Other polls continue to point towards a tight election.

A Taxpayers Union-Curia poll released last week had Labour dropping to 3.8 percent while National was at 35.6 percent.

That poll had ACT picking up 3.2 percentage points compared to the previous survey, bringing its support to 12.7 percent, almost equivalent to the 3.1 percentage points Labour lost. In that poll the Greens gained 0.3 to 7 percent, and Te Pāti Māori gained 0.8 to 3.7.

A 1News Kantar poll held in March showed Labour leading National by a tight margins, 36 to 34 percent, with the Greens and ACT both at 11 percent.