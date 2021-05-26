New Zealander had 106 Covid tests

Photo: File image

One New Zealander has undergone 106 Covid-19 tests - making them the most tested person in the country.

Information released by the Ministry of Health under the Official Information Act revealed the one and only person in New Zealand to have received more than 100 tests as at May 17 was the most tested person in the country.

The four most tested people in New Zealand totalled 360 tests between them (106, 90, 84 and 80 tests).

Of the 20 most tested Kiwis, which was the NZ Herald's request, they accounted for an incredible 808 tests.

Today, Covid-19 Response minister Chris Hipkins confirmed some frontline workers have had more than 100 nasal swabs so far.

To date, a total of 2,116,680 Covid tests had been administered.

Also requested by the Herald was the highest number of stays in managed isolation a person has completed. It showed that the most frequent resident in an MIQ facility had completed five stints as at May 17.

At a base rate of $3100, those five stints would have cost at least $15,500 for at least 10 weeks in quarantine.

A further seven people had completed four stints in MIQ, while 142 others had completed three.