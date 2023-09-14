New Zealanders trapped on cruise ship

The Ocean Explorer, a luxury cruise ship carrying 206 people that has run aground, in Alpefjord, Greenland. Photo: Reuters

Three New Zealanders are stranded on board a luxury cruise ship that has run aground in Greenland.

The Ocean Explorer, which is carrying 206 passengers, got stuck in Northeast Greenland National Park's remote Alpefjord earlier this week.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade (MFAT) said today three Kiwi passengers had not requested assistance.

It said as far as it knew, they were all safe and well.

An attempt to refloat the cruise ship by towing it with a large fishing trawler at high tide was not successful.

Since Monday, the Ocean Explorer has been stuck in mud and silt in the Alpefjord national park some 1400km northeast of the capital Nuuk, the Danish military's Joint Arctic Command (JAC) said.

Armed forces personnel stationed in Greenland have inspected the ship and spoken to those on board, concluding that they were in good condition.

The passengers were “a mix” of tourists from New Zealand, Australia, Britain, the United States and South Korea, AP reported.

"The crew and passengers are in a difficult situation, but under the circumstances the atmosphere on the ship is good and everyone on board is doing well," the JAC said.

A Danish navy patrol vessel the Knud Rasmussen was expected to arrive at the site on Friday to make another attempt to free the ship.

"If everything goes well, they will help the ship get out of this emergency that they're in at this moment. But it depends on how everything looks when they arrive on Friday so we need to see how it goes," a JAC spokesperson said.

The passengers and crew remained safe on board, Australian cruise operator Aurora Expeditions said earlier.

"There is no immediate danger to themselves, the vessel or the surrounding environment," Sydney-based Aurora said in a statement.

Photos taken by the Danish military showed the Ocean Explorer sitting upright in calm waters with the sun shining.

Greenland, a semi-sovereign territory of Denmark in the North Atlantic Ocean with a population of just 57,000, attracts tourists with its rugged landscape and a vast ice cap that covers much of the island.

- additional reporting by RNZ