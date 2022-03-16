Nicola Willis new finance spokesperson

National Party leader Christopher Luxon has appointed his deputy Nicola Willis as National's new finance spokesperson to replace the outgoing Simon Bridges.

Luxon announced it this morning after Bridges' resignation yesterday, saying Willis was the right person to take the Government to tack over the cost of living and "wasteful spending decisions."

It is a return to the days of the deputy also holding the finance role – as was the case when Sir John Key was leader and Bill English his deputy.

"Nicola has an incredible intellect, prodigious work ethic and proven ability to hold the Government to account as we've seen her do on housing. She will build on National's track record as the best economic managers to help Kiwis get ahead."

He pointed to Willis' background as a member of Parliament's Finance and Expenditure Select Committee and previously held a number of senior management roles at Fonterra.

It was widely expected to be either Chris Bishop or Willis as the finance spokesperson.

Bishop gets bumped up to the number three ranking and picks up Infrastructure and Housing portfolios – Housing was previously held by Willis.

"Chris has done a tremendous job in leading National's response to Covid-19, and I look forward to him shaping our policies in these areas," Luxon said,

Dr Shane Reti has been promoted up one slot to to number four on National's front bench and Paul Goldsmith to number five – a big promotion from his previous 12 ranking.