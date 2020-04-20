Nine new Covid-19 cases on Govt D-Day

Ashley Bloomfield will join the Prime Minister at 4pm to reveal if NZ will come out of lockdown and the new case numbers will be released in a written statement at 1pm. Photo: NZ Herald

The Ministry of Health has revealed nine new cases of Covid-19 today ahead of the Government deciding when lockdown will be lifted.

The new cases, any further deaths and how many people have recovered will be released in a written statement instead of the usual press conference from the Beehive.

Ahead of the written statement being released the Ministry of Health updated its website saying there had been nine new cases, made of seven confirmed and two probable.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield will join Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern for the post-Cabinet press conference at 4pm when it will be revealed if and when New Zealand will move to alert level 3.

Yesterday there was also nine new cases, the second time the daily tally was in single-digits since before the lockdown.

New Zealand will find out this afternoon at 4pm whether the country will come out of lockdown and move to alert level 3.

The Cabinet started meeting at 10.30am and will base its decision on testing and contact tracing capacity, community transmission, border restrictions, and the capacity of the health system.

When asked yesterday if we were likely to stay in level 4 for another week until contact tracing is at a gold standard, Arden said: "We are not going to get into hypotheticals."

There were nine new coronavirus cases in New Zealand and one new death announced yesterday.

The death brings the total toll to 12 and was of a man in Invercargill who was linked to the Bluff wedding cluster. It is the first coronavirus death in the community.

The man, aged in his 70s, died in his Kingswell home on Tuesday evening. The Bluff wedding cluster has been connected to more than 90 cases, including the death of the groom's father.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand was now 1431, and 912 people had recovered.

There were 18 people in hospital, including one each in ICU at Middlemore, Dunedin and North Shore hospitals; two were in a critical condition.