No bad hair days for lively centenarian

Every Friday for the past 80 years, Eileen Pratt has gone to the same hair salon, sat in the same chair with a cup of hot chocolate, and had her hair and nails done.

God help anyone who is sitting in her chair when she arrives at the Mosgiel hair salon for her 11am weekly spruce-ups.

She gives a look that does the same as a thumb-over-the-shoulder gesture.

So, in preparation for her 100th birthday today, staff at Hair Co Mosgiel mounted a "Reserved" sign on the mirror in front of "her chair" yesterday, permanently booking the space every Friday at 11am, henceforth.

Mrs Pratt (nee Mawhinney) said she was "certainly a creature of habit" - something that has helped her reach the milestone.

Eileen Pratt (100) has her weekly hair styling with Hair Co hairdresser Tansy Mogensen in Mosgiel yesterday.

In fact, she goes out three times a week — to the hairdresser on a Friday, to a cafe with "a wee neighbour" on a Monday for hot chocolate, and to lunch with friends on a Wednesday.

And the more mischief that is involved in her catch-ups, the better.

"Life gets a bit boring without a bit of mischief.

"I’ve been naughty all my life.

"It keeps life interesting."

She still lives at home on her own, and the outings gave her something to look forward to each day.

Asked if her weekly hair-do was designed to catch anyone’s eye, she said, of course. She had loads to impress.

A plaque reserving Mrs Pratt’s seat at the salon every Friday at 11am. PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

"I’ve got my bus drivers, my taxi drivers ... they all know me," she joked.

Although she felt "more than 100" yesterday, she hoped her regular hair appointments were helping her look younger than her age.

"That’s why I come here every week.

"I think it’s important for my hair to look nice."

Today, she will celebrate her 100th birthday in Mosgiel with friends and many of her three children, seven grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.

