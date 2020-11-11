No conviction for woman caught drink-driving chilly bin

An Alexandra woman’s motorised chilly bin escapade has ended in court.

Anna Lea Pilgrim (40), a car groomer business owner, of Alexandra, faced a charge of drink-driving when she appeared in the Alexandra District Court today.

However, it was her choice of vehicle — a motorised chilly bin — which she drove with an excess breath alcohol of 894 micrograms that raised eyebrows across the room.

Pilgrim was stationary when she was stopped by police on May 9 after riding the chilly bin on the roadside, next to the curb on Alexandra’s Clutha St.

She was instantly disqualified from driving for 28 days.

Defence lawyer Megan McCrostie acknowledged that in normal circumstances the defendant would be considered for an interlock licence.

However, she asked Judge John MacDonald to consider a lesser penalty due to a range of factors, including the fact she travelled less than 100 metres and would have travelled at a speed of between 5-10kmh.

Judge MacDonald took into consideration Pilgrim had no previous convictions and would need to drive to continue her business effectively.

He said an interlock licence would outweigh the gravity of the offending, but noted the level of alcohol was high and should not be downplayed.

Pilgrim was discharged without conviction, disqualified for a further month and was ordered to pay a donation to a charity of her choice.