No early move to level 2 for South Island - PM

The Prime Minister has ruled out bringing forward a drop to Covid alert level 2 for the South Island.

Speaking at today's media briefing, at which she announced a move to level 3 for Northland from tonight, Jacinda Ardern said it was not part of the plan to bring the South Island to level 2 earlier than the rest of the country.

The country south of Auckland and Northland dropped to alert level 3 on Tuesday. The change for Northland from tonight means Auckland alone remains in level 4, until at least September 14.

A review of alert levels for the rest of the country would take place on Monday, Ardern said.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty

"Stepping down cautiously is the best way to ensure when we do move down, we can stay there."

There were 512 known contacts of the current Delta outbreak in the South Island, she said. Of those 15 were overdue their day 12 tests and 7 were not yet due for that.

Every one of those people had had a negative test initially.

However, Ardern said those were only the known contacts and it was possible others were out there.