No guarantee mass killer would serve full jail term in Australia

Photo: Getty Images

An Auckland University law professor says there's a risk the mosque terrorist could walk the streets of Sydney if he was deported to Australia to serve his life sentence.

After a four-day sentencing at the High Court in Christchurch, the 29-year-old Australian was sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance of parole.

Justice Mander's sentence marked the first time in this country's history that the harshest punishment has been imposed.

Shortly after the sentencing, New Zealand First Leader and Foreign Minister Winston Peters said the gunman should be deported to his home country.

But Professor Bill Hodge told First Up there's no law in place where a sentence can be transferred, so Australia wouldn't have to keep to the terms of the sentence.

He told First Up a new law would be required here - but more importantly, a new law would be needed in Australia.

"Because if he's deported now, gets on a plane and goes over to Sydney, he can just walk free because there is no statutory authority, no power to enforce the New Zealand sentence in Australia at the moment."

New Zealand has been down this pathway before about 25 years ago. The two French spies in jail for the bombing of the Rainbow Warrior in Auckland harbour were allowed to be transferred to prison in French Polynesia under a deal agreed to with France by former prime minister David Lange. Before very long both prisoners were back home.

"We got burned quite frankly...

"What we need is not so much a statute here but a statute there which is enforceable in their courts; otherwise, he has habeas corpus [a legal right protecting against unlawful imprisonment] so he can get out of any prison or any detention there because there is no Australian law, no Australian judgement, no Australian statute which will keep him inside so it's not going to be easy."

Hodge said moving the terrorist would have to be with Australia's cooperation and he couldn't see why they would agree to it.

"We don't know exactly what their attitude is ...let's not go down that pathway until we get something really sealed in cement over there to make sure he will stay inside and not become part of a reality TV show, which is what happened to one person who came back from [jail in] Indonesia."