No new cases of Covid-19 in NZ for second day running

There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported in New Zealand for the second day in a row.

Watch the latest briefing from the Health Ministry here:

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1178, with confirmed and probable cases combined totalling 1528.

Director General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said the number of active cases remains at 22.

One person remained in Auckland City Hospital in a stable condition. There are no cases of community transmission.

There were 4530 tests completed yesterday and there have now been more than 400,000 tests processed, Dr Bloomfield said.

He said the number of cases worldwide continued to increase.

"We are seeing of course resurgences in some countries where controls, including lockdown controls, have been relaxed. He said yesterday's developments in Victoria in Australia where they have reimposed some conditions around people's movements are a reminder that community in transmission in the future is a real possibility.

"We may here need to take local measures to counteract community transmission if it occurs again. We will be watching carefully and continue to work on a daily basis with our Australian colleagues."

Dr Bloomfield said New Zealand needs to remain vigilant.

"Things feel very much back to normal here in New Zealand. However we do not want to give up our hard-won efforts and the opportunities afforded by being in alert level 1 and our ability to have our domestic economy and how we live our daily lives compromised at all.

He reinforced public health measures: If you're sick or your child is sick please stay at home. If you have symptoms ring healthline. Practise good hand hygiene, keep track of where you have been and make sure your contact details with your GP are up to date.

Dr Bloomfield reminded everyone to show tolerance and support people who may have Covid-19.

He revealed Air New Zealand staff had faced hostility over Covid-19.He said he had met with Air NZ chief executive Greg Foran who told him some staff had been targeted by members of the public.

Dr Bloomfield said there were still 367 people that had been through managed isolation who were unable to be contacted.

However, he said they present a very, very low risk to the community as they had all completed the 14 days of managed isolation.

There were no new cases yesterday for the first time since 19 June.

Earlier today Dr Bloomfield said similar measures to those being used in Melbourne may be applied if areas of New Zealand suffered outbreaks of Covid-19.

He told Morning Report implementing targeted lockdowns was "definitely something that could happen and we have done some work and are doing further work on if there was a localised outbreak either in a suburb, town, city or region what sort of measures should we put in place".

New Zealand had worked closely with Australia since the start of the outbreak, so it would be watching to see how the second lockdown was handled across the ditch, he said.

"We would be looking to use exactly these sorts of measures and approaches [being used in Melbourne] to avoid having to put the whole country up an alert level."

Also today, the European Union's representative in New Zealand said the country won't have to open up to European tourists in order for New Zealanders to be able to travel to the EU.

Yesterday, the union announced a list of 14 countries deemed to be "safe", and whose citizens would be allowed entry from today.

EU representative Nina Obermaier told Morning Report that reciprocity was one of the criteria to be included on the list, however, the most important consideration was the epidemiological situation.

However, the New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues to advise against all international travel despite the EU's decision.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters have warned travellers they would probably need to pay the full cost of managed isolation on their return.