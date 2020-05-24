There have been no new cases of Covid-19 reported today.

One more person has recovered from the coronavirus, meaning there are now just 27 active cases in New Zealand.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1154 and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

There is still one person in hospital in Middlemore and they're not in intensive care.

Yesterday 3302 tests were processed, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 259,152.

This is the second consecutive day without a report of a new case of the virus.

The number of new cases this week has been very low.

There was just one case reported on Friday and no new cases for the three days before that.

The new case on Friday was linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland.

The Ministry of Health yesterday reminded New Zealanders there was a maximum of 10 people allowed at gatherings.

Cabinet will meet tomorrow to assess whether that number can be increased.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern signalled this week it's likely the maximum limits will be increased in phases.