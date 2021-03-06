No new community cases ahead of level changes

There are no new Covid-19 cases to report in the community today, but nine in managed isolation.

It's the sixth consecutive day of no community cases, following a cluster in South Auckland which put the city into alert level 3 and the rest of the nation into alert level 2 for a week.

Auckland will drop down to alert level 2 from 6am tomorrow. The rest of the country will move to alert level 1.

Announcing the decision yesterday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said Cabinet would review the situation at the end of next week, with a view to moving Auckland to level 1 at the start of next weekend.

Associate Minister of Health Peeni Henare told Newshub Nation this morning there were no new cases of Covid-19 in the community overnight.

But Auckland Mayor Phil Goff says community cooperation has helped to stop the spread of the virus and until tomorrow, people should stay at home and follow the rules.

He says he will continue to lobby the Government to prioritise Auckland over other areas less impacted by the virus, when the vaccine is rolled out to the public.

The ministry said today it was "encouraging" to see another day without any community cases, but warned that New Zealanders must all remain vigilant.

"This includes staying home if you have any symptoms and phoning Healthline for advice on getting a test, wherever you are in the country, and by keeping a record of where you have been at all times.

"The Covid Tracer app is an easy way to do this. Please continue to scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard if you haven't already done so. Continue to wash your hands, and cough or sneeze into your elbow."

NINE IN MANAGED ISOLATION

There are nine cases in managed isolation, the Ministry of Health said in a statement this afternoon.

Eight cases arrived in New Zealand from India via the United Arab Emirates, and one person from the United States via Qatar. All arrived on March 4 and are staying at the managed isolation and quarantine facility in Auckland.

The ministry said today's numbers underscored the value of day 0/1.

"All people arriving into New Zealand must remain in their rooms until those day 0/1 tests results come back, and in these cases, all 9 people are transferred to a quarantine facility following those positive results.

"It's also not uncommon to see some of the day 0/1 cases be reclassified as historical cases, which are not infectious. This is why we are continuing to publish the cumulative number of historical cases, as below."

The total number of active cases in New Zealand is now 71, while the total number of confirmed cases now 2042.