No new community Covid cases; one in MIQ

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in the community today, and one in managed isolation.

There are now 28 active cases of the virus in New Zealand.

The Ministry of Health says the latest person to contract Covid arrived in the country on June 25 from Cambodia. They tested positive on a routine day three test.

So far, 2673 people have been identified as contacts of the Australian man who visited Wellington between June 19-21.

The ministry said 2583 or 97 percent of people had returned a negative result, and an increase of 78 negative test results since yesterday.

All remaining contacts were being actively followed up by contact tracing teams, the ministry said.

Health officials reiterated a request for all people who were at possible exposure sites where the infected Sydney man spent time to immediately isolate at their home or accommodation and call Healthline.

At this stage, people did not need to be tested or isolated if they were not at a location of interest, unless they had symptoms.

The ministry said yesterday 7775 tests were processed across New Zealand.

While the data did not include the number of tests processed by the Waikato District Health Board due to the recent cyber attack, manual data showed the region was processing around 400 tests a day.

Scanning rates had improved in recent days with 803,877 scans in the last 24 hours to midday yesterday.