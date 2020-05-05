No new coronavirus cases for second day in a row

There are zero new Covid-19 in New Zealand for the second day in a row, Director General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says.

The total number of cases in New Zealand has decreased by one to 1486 after a probable case was re-classed, he said.

Having zero new cases for a second day is "very encouraging" and all New Zealanders should feel pleased with their efforts, Bloomfield said.

"I certainly do."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and Bloomfield are giving the latest Covid-19 update this afternoon.

The total number of confirmed or probable cases stands at 1487, but the number of active cases dropped to 191, while the number of people in hospital dropped to four.

The number of cases in the Canterbury District Health Board area remains 163..

There are 17 cases in the South Canterbury area.

Because of the long tail of the virus, Ardern urged Kiwis to double-down.

The worst thing we could do is "blow the whistle too early". She urged Kiwis to continue to stay the course.

Bloomfield said there are 179 people in quarantine across the country.

"Don't do anything that snatches our potential victory at this point."

High Court case allowing son to see dying father

It was revealed yesterday that a man in managed self-isolation went to the High Court after the Ministry of Health refused to allow him an exemption to see his dying father.

The judge overturned the Ministry's position and the man was able to spend 36 hours with his very ill father.

As a result of the legal action, Bloomfield said he's asked a team to review the current cases.

The review started today and will be completed as soon as possible, Bloomfield said. It would take into account the High Court ruling.

PM joining the Aussie Cabinet meeting

On patching into the Australian national Cabinet meeting, Ardern said the last New Zealand Prime Minister to join that meeting was Peter Fraser.

Both countries stand to benefit from allowing travel between the two countries, Ardern said, for economic relations and for those whose families and friendship stretched across the Tasman.

A statement will be issued at the end of the national Cabinet meeting about what was discussed.

Ardern said that Australia has now had an uptake in numbers showed that it "doesn't take much for the situation to change".

There were a lot of similarities between Australia and New Zealand so both were enthusiastic about a transtasman bubble, she said.

Yesterday, for the first time in almost eight weeks, New Zealand had no positive Covid-19 tests in a 24-hour period.