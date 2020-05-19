No new Covid-19 cases, digital diary app launches tomorrow

New Zealand has marked another day of no new Covid-19 cases as the country adjusts to life in level 2.

However the total number of confirmed cases has increased by four because the people who returned from Uruguay were originally counted in that country's numbers, but will instead be included in New Zealand's tally.

Those four people had now recovered, director general of health Ashley Bloomfield told reporters this afternoon.

Two people remain in hospital.

In total there are 1503 cases in this country.

More than 3000 Covid-19 tests were conducted yesterday, Bloomfield said. The testing of asymptomatic people was continuing.

Digital diary app launches tomorrow

A digital diary app that allows users to track their movements themselves will be available for download tomorrow, when Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will explain what life will look like at alert level 1.

The low levels of Covid-19 in the community was a factor in his previous advice that members of the public did not need to wear masks.

Bloomfield said it was too premature to discuss what exactly needed to happen to move to alert level 1.

He confirmed it was possible that some regions could move to alert level 1 before others, but there wasn't any evidence that cases had cropped up around the country.

But there was no evidence of influenza rates increasing again after the lockdown.

On the issue of a trans-Tasman travel bubble, Bloomfield said Australia having community transmission cases would not necessarily be a deal breaker, provided those cases were contained and traceable.

But it would be a concern if there was uncontrolled community transmission.

Health officials were looking at flights crews not having to comply with 14-day quarantine requirements. This issue was being continually reviewed and was part of the discussions about the trans-Tasman bubble.

"We're actively reviewing it at the moment."

It would also have to be in line with Australia's border policy.

Bloomfield said he was "feeling confident" about our country's testing supplies as they were higher now than they had ever been.

"I think we're in a really good position here."

New Zealand wasn't facing the supply issues like other countries because we ramped up our testing early, he said.