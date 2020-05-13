No new Covid-19 cases, Govt to give 'solution' on funerals later today

There are again no new cases of Covid-19 ahead of New Zealand moving to alert level 2 tomorrow and the Government has signaled a "solution" to concerns about limits on funerals will be announced today.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and health chief Dr Ashley Bloomfield are giving their final update in alert level 3.

The "encouraging news" meant the country had a combined 1497 cases - 94 per cent were recovered, said Bloomfield.

Two people remained in hospital - neither in ICU.

Despite the positive news, Bloomfield said New Zealand needed to stay "vigilant" as we were battling a "stubborn" virus.

"We've reached the milestone of more than 200,000 tests which is just over 4% of the population," Bloomfield said.

He said the sense of anticipation for level 2 was palpable and understandable.

This evening at 11.59pm, New Zealand will move into alert level 2.

'Solution' close on funerals and tangi

Ardern said she and Bloomfield had been involved in discussions with church and Maori leaders and were close to a "solution" on concerns about the limit of 10 people for funerals.

She did not initially comment on what that solution might be, but hey were "well on their way" to finding a solution and Health Minister David Clark would make an announcement today.

Ardern said "the hardest parts" of the alert level framework were funerals and tangi.

She's instigated calls between church leaders, funeral directors and iwi leaders to see if they could find a way to address legitimate health concerns while recognising funerals and tangi were life events which could not be postponed.

This morning, relatives of a young butcher who died suddenly at the weekend made a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister to allow them to attend his funeral.

Roy Green, 38, died at the weekend after his business went into liquidation a week ago.

One of Green's cousins, Bianca Rhind, has sent a letter to PM Jacinda Ardern pleading for the rules to be relaxed and to allow more than 10 people to attend their loved one's funeral service.

Director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern. Photo: Getty Images

Yesterday there were no new cases - the third day of no new cases since the start of lockdown.

It's expected Ardern will answer more questions about the 10-person limit on funerals and tangi.

This morning, relatives of a young butcher who died suddenly at the weekend made a heartfelt plea to the Prime Minister to allow them to attend his funeral.

Roy Green, 38, died at the weekend after his business went into liquidation a week ago.

One of Green's cousins, Bianca Rhind, has sent a letter to PM Jacinda Ardern pleading for the rules to be relaxed and to allow more than 10 people to attend their loved one's funeral service.