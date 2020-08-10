Monday, 10 August 2020

No new Covid cases, 101 days without virus in community

    There are no new Covid-19 cases today, the Ministry of Health says.

    It has been 101 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source, it said.

    Two additional cases are reported as having recovered, so there are now 21 active cases in managed isolation facilities.

    New Zealand’s total number of confirmed cases remains at 1,219.

    There is no-one currently requiring hospital-level care for Covid-19.

    Yesterday our laboratories processed 2,125 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 496,606. There were 1,134 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday. 

     

