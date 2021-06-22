No new Covid cases in NZ, Victoria set to reopen

Photo: Getty Images

The travelling public is set to enjoy quarantine-free flights with Victoria, nearly a month after a Covid outbreak hit the Australian state.

There are no new Covid community cases to report in New Zealand today and no cases among recent returnees in managed isolation facilities.

Two previously reported cases have now recovered. The number of active cases in New Zealand is 20, as one previously confirmed case has now been classified as under investigation. The total number of confirmed cases is 2363.

There are 16 contacts who have been identified in New Zealand as being at locations of interest in Sydney.

The majority of these contacts self-identified through Healthline and have been provided appropriate advice to stay at home and be tested, the Ministry of Health said in a statement today.

Five of them are required to isolate for 14 days and be tested twice in that time, and all have returned a negative first test.

A further 11 are required to self-isolate until they return a negative day-five test. Of those, eight have returned a negative test and three are outstanding.

Quarantine-free travel with New South Wales remains in place, meanwhile, but health officials were keeping an eye on developments there, the Ministry of Health said.

Contact tracing teams last week got in touch with 6824 passengers from New South Wales, who arrived in New Zealand before Wednesday last week, when the first recent community case in Sydney was announced.

These were travellers who had been in NSW since June 11.

"We also want to remind anyone with symptoms to get tested. This advice applies to everyone, not just recent travellers," the Ministry said.

Meanwhile, quarantine-free travel between New Zealand and Victoria is set to resume at 11.59pm today.

There have been no new local cases in the past 24 hours as the Garden State brings its latest outbreak under control.

But at the same time officials are keeping a close watch on New South Wales, where a fresh community outbreak has emerged in the past week.

There are now 21 community cases linked to the highly infectious Delta virus strain with 10 new cases announced today.

At this point the public health risk is deemed low, and while officials are regularly reviewing developments, there was no change in present travel arrangements.

Queensland Health Authorities yesterday confirmed a community case in an aircrew worker.

Anyone who had been in the Brisbane Airport DFO outlet store or the Brisbane Portuguese Family Centre on Saturday was asked to contact Healthline, get tested and stay home until they received a negative result.