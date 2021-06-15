No new Covid cases, pair stable in hospital

Two people with Covid-19 are being treated at Middlemore Hospital in South Auckland. Photo: NZ Herald

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in the community in New Zealand today.

There are also no new cases to report in recent returnees in managed isolation and quarantine facilities since the Ministry of Health's last update yesterday. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

There is one new historical case to report in an individual who underwent a pre-departure test before leaving New Zealand. Historical cases are not considered to be infectious.

Since 1 January 2021, there have been 75 historical cases out of a total of 537 cases.

Our total number of confirmed cases is unchanged at 2353, as one previously confirmed case has now been classified as under investigation.

The number of previously reported cases that have now recovered is four. The total number of active cases in New Zealand today is 23.

Covid-19 cases hospitalised

Two people with Covid-19 continue to be treated at Middlemore Hospital, the ministry said in a statement this afternoon.

Both were transferred from the Auckland quarantine facility last week and remain in a stable condition.

The patients were taken to hospital safely using strict infection prevention and control measures which are in place for all hospital transfers from managed isolation and quarantine facilities.

For privacy reasons, no further details about these patients’ care will be released.

Victoria Quarantine-Free Travel pause

The Quarantine-Free Travel pause with Victoria will continue until Thursday. This pause will be reviewed again on Wednesday.

Anyone who is eligible can continue returning on “green flights”, meaning they will not be required to isolate when they arrive home. However, they must provide evidence of a negative Covid-19 test taken within three-days of departure. A PCR test is strongly preferred.

All passengers travelling on a return green flight must also complete the Nau Mai Râ contact information and complete the health declaration to confirm they have not visited a location of interest.

Travellers who are not covered by the restrictions in Victoria and who have not visited a location of interest at the times specified, can still travel quarantine-free from other states and will not require a pre-departure test.

All travellers to New Zealand are encouraged online and in airports to download and use the NZ Covid-19 Tracer app, stay put if they are sick, and to wear a mask on all flights and public transport.

Remember the basics

The Ministry of Health is reminding everyone to please remain vigilant and stick to the basics:

• Stay home if unwell and get advice about having a test

• Wash your hands

• Cough and sneeze into the elbow

• Wear masks or face coverings on all public transport

• Keep track of where you’ve been - scan QR codes wherever you go and turn on Bluetooth tracing in the app dashboard.



- ODT Online