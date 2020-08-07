No new Covid cases, pop-up testing in Chch tomorrow

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield. Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 in NZ today, but the Ministry of Health has revealed the location of a pop-up testing facility in Christchurch as it seeks to rule out community transmission.

It has been 98 days since the last case of Covid-19 was acquired locally from an unknown source.

There are no new recovered cases to report, so there continue to be 23 active cases in managed isolation facilities. None of those people are receiving hospital-level care.

The number of confirmed cases remained at 1219.

Yesterday laboratories processed 4014 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 486,943. There were 282 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.

"This is another strong result around our testing numbers – thank you to everyone who has come forward to be tested.

"Please continue to seek advice on getting a test if you have cold or flu-like symptoms. "

Pop-up testing in Christchurch

There will be a pop-up testing clinic for Canterbury people without symptoms who wish to be tested for Covid-19 in Christchurch tomorrow.

The clinic will be open from 10am to 4pm at 170 Orchard Road near Christchurch Airport and has been provided by Christchurch International Airport Ltd (CIAL). It will be clearly signposted after the exit onto McLeans Island Road from State Highway 1 heading north.

There will be drive-through and walk-up capacity and for people without their own transport, the nearest bus-stop is on Harewood Road, route 125.

"If you’re in Christchurch and can’t make it to the airport, or have symptoms but don't need to see a doctor, you can attend the testing centre run by Whânau ora at 250 Pages Road between 9am-1pm 7 days a week.

"You do not need an appointment to attend."

There was pop-up testing in other locations around New Zealand.

Masks

As part of preparedness around Covid-19, the Ministry is recommending households add masks to their earthquake emergency kits.

The Ministry said in today's update it was not necessary for the public to wear masks at Alert Level 1, because there was no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand.

Masks would be most useful when Covid-19 is present in the community and people were in situations where they were in close proximity to each other.

Masks are particularly useful in situations where physical distancing cannot be maintained, however they’re just one component of our strategy – they complement the public health measures we have all become familiar with this year:

Good hand hygiene

Physical distancing

Cough and sneeze etiquette

Staying home when sick

Self/managed isolation and quarantine

Testing

Contact tracing

Yesterday Health Minister Chris Hipkins recommended that all Kiwi households should add masks to their earthquake emergency kits.

"It is not necessary for the public to wear masks at alert level 1, because there is no evidence of community transmission in New Zealand," the ministry said.

"Masks will be most useful when Covid-19 is present in our community and people are in situations where they are in close proximity to each other."

This morning, director-general of health Ashley Bloomfield demonstrated how to correctly use a face mask during a Facebook Live video session.

Earlier this week Hipkins warned if the country was ever to return to alert level two, Kiwis would be encouraged to wear masks in situations where they couldn't physically distance.

