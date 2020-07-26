Sunday, 26 July 2020

No new Covid cases reported, active cases at 21

    There are no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today, for a second straight day.

    There are no new recovered cases today, which means the total number of active cases in managed isolation and quarantine facilities remains at 21, the Ministry of Health said today.

    The country has now gone 86 days since a case of community transmission.

    Laboratories completed 1754 tests yesterday.

    The total number of tests completed to date is now 455,677

    "Testing remains an important part of our overall strategy to detect any community cases of Covid-19 as quickly as possible," the ministry said.

    "We all have a part to play and we're encouraging anyone who is offered a swab, to take up that offer."

    Yesterday there were no new cases.

    New Zealand's current total number of all cases was 1206 yesterday.

