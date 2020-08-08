No new Covid cases today

Photo: Getty Images

There are no new cases of Covid-19 to report in New Zealand today.

It has been 99 days since the last case of coronavirus was acquired locally from an unknown source.

The Ministry of Health said there are no new recovered cases to report, so there continue to be 23 active cases, all in managed isolation facilities.

None of those people are receiving hospital-level care.

New Zealand's number of confirmed cases remains at 1219.

Yesterday the Ministry of Health's laboratories processed 3289 tests, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 490,232. There were also 720 swabs taken in managed isolation and quarantine facilities yesterday.

Meanwhile, testing for Covid-19 in Christchurch today is to rule out any likelihood of community transmission, the manager of Canterbury's primary emergency operations centre says.

People without Covid-19 symptoms can be tested at a pop-up testing centre at 170 Orchard Rd near Christchurch Airport from 10am until 4pm.

- NZ Herald and RNZ