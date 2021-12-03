Friday, 3 December 2021

'No parent in sight': 7yo motorbike rider crashes into car

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A seven-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a collision with a car south of Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 4.10pm a car driven by a 48-year-old man collided with a seven-year-old on a motorbike who failed to give way in Henley-Berwick Rd.

    Police were called to the scene more than two hours later at 6.30pm.

    There was no time or space to avoid the collision, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    There was no parent in sight watching or observing the seven-year-old, he said.

    The child was taken to Dunedin Hospital by his parents to be checked out, and had minor injuries.

    Otago Daily Times

     

     

    Sponsored Content

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter