'No parent in sight': 7yo motorbike rider crashes into car

A seven-year-old motorbike rider was taken to hospital after a collision with a car south of Dunedin yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said at 4.10pm a car driven by a 48-year-old man collided with a seven-year-old on a motorbike who failed to give way in Henley-Berwick Rd.

Police were called to the scene more than two hours later at 6.30pm.

There was no time or space to avoid the collision, Snr Sgt Bond said.

There was no parent in sight watching or observing the seven-year-old, he said.

The child was taken to Dunedin Hospital by his parents to be checked out, and had minor injuries.