Noise conditions at planned mine 'unnecessary'

A public view point of the proposed mine site at Okari, Cape Foulwind. Image: Glasson Huxtable Landscape Architects

Imposing further noise conditions on a proposed West Coast sand mine would not be necessary, an expert for Westland Mineral Sands says.The hearing resumed this week, as commissioners John Maassen, Maria Bartlett and Graeme Neylon heard further technical evidence and proposed conditions.

Westland Mineral Sands proposes to mine up to 23.4ha of private land on Okari Road, about 25km south-west of Westport, to extract heavy minerals, notably ilmenite, with associated garnet and rare earth elements.

Acoustic consultant Jon Farren said the company still wanted an operating level of 55 decibels on the processing plant site, decreasing to 50dcb at the northern boundary of the site.

The noisiest work would only last for three to four weeks while the 'top bench' for the mine was excavated.

Mr Farren said WMS had agreed to a temporary bund during the period extraction took place on the northern side.

Tree planting would have more of a "psychological effect" than screening noise.

The applicant was open to continuing noise monitoring but said there was already noise there, from sea/surf, birdlife and other ambient noise.

Commissioner Bartlett asked how the miner would handle the cumulative noise effect, and what the threshold would be.

She noted the company proposed "a three-month window" to investigate, if the proposed noise threshold was breached. There needed to be confidence in remedies for any complainant.

"We don't want to set up a situation in conditions that won't be meaningful."

The company has changed how it will manage traffic and is working with the Buller District Council to address the narrow Okari Road.

However, no alternative route had emerged, the hearing was told.

Mr Farren said traffic noise data provided by opposing submitter Alan Absalom on the likely impact to people on Okari Road at the entrance to Tauranga Bay, was "not like for like".

The allowable decibel standard for trucks using public roads was 55 decibels and "we're below that limit at the dwelling".

However, he told commissioner Neylon that a simple fence at the boundary should block truck noise.

Principal planner for the WMS project, Kate McKenzie of Te Poutini Resources, said the miner had added a dust management plan to its amended conditions.

Dust gauges would be installed to gain "some baseline data" ahead of mining.

WMS also proposed an upgrade of the stormwater system from that first proposed, to ensure no overflow from sediment ponds -- unless there was an extraordinary weather event.

Concern about radiation in the local community would be met through a proposal to use an x-ray system to continuously gauge the radiation content of heavy mineral concentrate as it was processed.

Commissioner Bartlett said it was important to acknowledge the panel had received a joint witness statement from radiation experts.

"We have confidence in the advice we have received from the experts and I would like that noted," she said.

The company had also agreed to facilitate a community liaison group.

The panel has 15 statutory working days to deliver its decision.

- By Brendon McMahon

Local democracy reporter

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air