Friday, 19 March 2021

Not loving it: Rage over McDonald's order leads to arrest

    A not so happy meal at a Dunedin McDonald's ended with staff being abused and a man being arrested.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said a 46-year-old woman became agitated with staff at  McDonald's on George St after they got her burger order wrong at 2am this morning.

    The woman’s friend, a 37-year-old man, yelled abuse at police when asked to leave.

    The man was arrested and released with a pre-charge warning. 

    Otago Daily Times

