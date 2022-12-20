'Not much sleep' since $6.3m Lotto win

It took a stunned South Island Lotto winner an hour to process the news before waking his wife to tell her they had won $6.3 million.

The Southland couple scored the massive windfall by scooping the Powerball First Division prize in last Wednesday’s live Lotto draw.

“It doesn’t feel real. We’ve been on such a high,” the man said.

The man was watching cricket when he heard the winning ticket was from Southland so jumped online to check the numbers.

“When all my numbers lined up, I stared at the screen for about fifteen minutes and walked around in a daze for another 45.”

Finally, the man stumbled to his room to share the news with his wife.

“She was sleeping, and I just held my phone up to her face and said, ‘You need to look at this.’ She was like, ‘Are you serious?’ We haven’t had much sleep since,” the man said.

The experience had been "surreal", he said

“My mother cried when I told her, and my boss was great about it. He told me to enjoy the experience and joked that he probably wouldn’t see me next year,” the man laughed.

So far the celebrations had been “a couple of celebratory beers”.

“It’s great that money isn’t an issue now and we can just enjoy things. But mainly, we want to take care of our family and make sure our children and future generations have a comfortable life.”