Thursday, 6 May 2021

Not-so-good Samaritan? Alleged robber, victim both face charges

    1. Canterbury
    2. National

    A man has been arrested and charged after a violent attack on a "good Samaritan" in Queenstown in March.

    But the alleged victim will also be charged after police established the attack was not random and he knew the accused.

    In March police appealed for information about the attack, saying a Good Samaritan suffered a fractured jaw after an assault and robbery at the Eastburn Rd layby on the Queenstown side of the Crown Range.

    They said a man signalled for help using a cellphone torch, claiming something was wrong with his vehicle.

    As the victim turned away, he claimed the man punched him several times, grabbed the victim's backpack and drove off.

    The victim was able to drive to a family member's house, where police were called.

    He was then taken to hospital and is awaiting surgery on his fractured jaw.

    At the time police described the incident as "a cowardly attack on a well-meaning person trying to help someone he thought was in need".

    Today Detective Senior Sergeant Malcolm Inglis confirmed a 20-year-old Cromwell man had been arrested charged with the robbery.

    He is due to appear in Queenstown District Court on Monday 10 May.

    Inglis said the man originally portrayed as an innocent good Samaritan would also face the courts.

    "Police inquiries have now established the pair were known to one another and the meeting, which actually occurred in the car park at Coronet Peak, was pre-arranged," he said.

    "Police are satisfied that this was not a random attack and that other criminal activity was involved. As such, we expect to charge the 21-year-old with making a false statement to police."

    Inglis would not be drawn further as the matter was before the courts.

    NZ Herald

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter