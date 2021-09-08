Numbers drop again - 15 new cases today

The number of new community Covid-19 cases today is 15 - and all are in Auckland.

The total is 855 cases for the outbreak; one has been reclassified as a border case.

There is also one MIQ case today.

The number of unlinked cases is now 25, but only two of today's cases are yet to be linked.

Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield said five of the 20 cases yesterday were infectious in the community.

There are 37 cases in hospital, including six in ICU or HDU.

Of just over 38,000 contacts, Bloomfield said 87 percent had had a test.

There were 13,230 tests processed, with 8566 in Auckland.

"In many respects, that's the most important number," Bloomfield said of testing numbers in Auckland.

"Please if you have symptoms, do get tested."

He said people could leave their homes in Auckland to get vaccinated, but that shouldn't involve leaving the Auckland boundary for most people, such as those who live near the boundary and would normally cross it to get vaccinated.

Covid Response Minister Chris Hipkins reminded everyone that record-keeping was now mandatory, and using QR codes was the easiest way to do that.

The onus to do this was on businesses.

"It will be hugely beneficial for us if we need to contact you."

Hipkins said a survey since May for those who had come through MIQ found over 90 percent said they had been treated fairly.

The Government froze the MIQ vouchers while the outbreak spread, and then said there will be a more equitable voucher system so people didn't keep losing out to others using bots or scripts.

The new system is a virtual waiting room that people can enter, and then vouchers are allocated randomly - but more details are yet to be released.

MIQ workers were "true Kiwi heroes", he said.

The booking system remained a point of frustration, he said.

The virtual lobby and more notice of when MIQ vouchers would be released would help, he said, and the Government was looking to increase MIQ capacity.